Spokane, WA

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING; near record temperatures through Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne degree Fahrenheit doesn’t seem like a big deal. But the difference between 99° and 100° is HUGE! Why bother having a heat wave if you can’t officially reach the triple digits? We hit 99° for a high in Spokane today, and the possibility of triple-digit heat is looking less likely. That one degree will keep us out of the record books for the highest number of 100°+ days in a season (right now, we are tied with 1928 at six days). Even so, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through Saturday. Our temperatures and our air quality will take a step back for Thursday as a weak disturbance drops down out of Canada. We will top out in the mid 90s, which is still almost 10 degrees above average.

