MBS RECAP: Great Bounce After Auction. What Now?

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 6 days ago

We were hoping--perhaps even expecting (to some extent)--to see the recent uptrend in yields give way to period of correction either today or tomorrow. "Period" is intentionally vague as we have no idea how long the good vibes will last. All we know is that today was the day and the 10yr auction was the catalyst. The video discusses the takeaways in greater detail. The most important is that the strength of today's auction should not be taken as a guarantee of a swift recovery in rates as much as a suggestion that the recent selling trend should cool off.

#Auction#Consumer Price Index#Mbs#Econ Data Events Fed#Core Annual#Umbs#10yr Treasury#Mbs Live
