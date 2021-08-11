MBS RECAP: Great Bounce After Auction. What Now?

Yen Jumps; Kiwi Soars, RBNZ Seen Raising Rates; USD Longs Bail. of a US consumer confidence measure saw bond yields and the Dollar retreat as long bets bailed on Friday. The Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to 70.2 in August from 81.2 in July, underwhelming forecasts at 81.2. This was the lowest level since 2011. After climbing for 2 days in a row to 93.00, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, slid to 92.52. A report on market positioning from Reuters and the US CFTC (Commodity Futures and Trading Commission) released on Friday, saw net US Dollar longs rise to their highest since March last year. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Government Bond slid 8 basis points to 1.28%. Other global bond rates were little changed. Germany’s10-Year Bund rate settled at -0.47% from -0.46%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.02%. Against the Japanese Yen, most sensitive FX to US yield movements, the Greenback tumbled to 109.60 from 110.43. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied 0.46% to close at 0.7038 from 0.7000 ahead of this week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting (Wednesday). Broad-based US Dollar weakness enabled the Australian Dollar to hold key support above 0.73 cents and close 0.28% higher at 0.7370 (0.7337 Friday opening). New South Wales, Australia’s largest state announced tighter lockdown restrictions today to slow the spread of the Delta variant. The Euro rebounded 0.41% from its 1.1735 opening on Friday to 1.1795 at the New York close. Sterling rose 0.29% to 1.3868 (1.3806). The Greenback fell against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3545 from 1.3575. USD/CAD dipped to 1.2510 from 1.2517. Wall Street stocks dipped. The DOW finished at 35,512 (35,522) while the S&P 500 was little changed at 4,465.