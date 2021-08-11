Fr. David Mateo Velásquez

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph Church will hold a Celebration of Life Mass for Fr. David Mateo Velázquez on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. The Memorial Mass will be bilingual and will be held outside on the St. Joseph Church field. St. Joseph Church will also be having a Novena Rosary starting on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Church and continuing for nine days every night at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 21. Each evening, the Novena will be led by a different ministry at St. Joseph Church. Fr. David served faithfully at St. Joseph Parish for 10 years.

