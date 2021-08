A plan to provide expanded shelter services for Springfield’s homeless population is undergoing revisions before a final City Council vote. The city had initially proposed paying the Salvation Army to operate a shelter in its former facility at 11th and Jefferson for a period of two years. But after consultation with the Heartland Continuum of Care, a coalition of agencies working on the homelessness problem, that contract is being modified to a one-year agreement, with plans to revise it next year with an eye toward more long-range solutions to get people into permanent housing.