This article is as relevant today as when I wrote it a few years ago, stressing how important it is to establish open green spaces in the Virgin Islands if we want to grow a healthy economy. Why do you think people flock to these islands every year by the thousands? Despite the pandemic that impacted our local economy, people are still flocking to these islands. Believe me, it is none other than the natural beauty, history, culture, and exploring the underwater marine gardens that surround the Virgin Islands coastlines that attract visitors.