Santa Barbara, CA

Kudos to Council, donation to gun buyback

By Toni Wellen, Carpinteria
 6 days ago

Every person lost to gun violence is a tragedy. Each death diminishes us. Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. Nearly 40 million guns were purchased in 2020 due to fears and anxiety regarding Covid-19. Statistics demonstrate that a gun in the home is 22 times more likely to be used against family members than as a defense. Further it is notable that people who purchased firearms during the pandemic are 70% more likely to be suicidal. Of the nearly 40,000 gun deaths annually in America, 60% are suicides.

