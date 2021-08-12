Husband and wife owners of Hawthorn Apothecary create whimsical bath bombs, soaps inspired by son

An afternoon craft meant to occupy her son for a couple hours has become a full-time job for Delanie Crew, owner of Hawthorn 1204 Apothecary and Patisserie. Not to be mistaken for edible cuisine, Hawthorn 1204 Apothecary and Patisserie's food-like bath bombs and soaps smell better than they taste. A bath bomb is a compacted mixture of wet and dry ingredients meant to hydrate your skin that you can toss in a bathtub.