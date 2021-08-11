Conan O'Brien shuts down retirement rumours

EXCLUSIVE: Conan O’Brien is taking his award-winning podcast on the road. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend will hold its first-ever live recording on November 3 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. O’Brien will be joined by his co-hosts Matt Gourley and Sona Movsesian along with special surprise guests for the event. Now in its fourth season, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend has featured comedy and cultural icons such as Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama driving the podcast to reach over 250 million downloads and averaging more than 9 million downloads per month. Presale tickets will be available exclusively to Team Coco Newsletter subscribers from 10 AM PT Wednesday – 10 AM PT Thursday, August 19. There will also be a Live Nation Presale on Thursday, August 19 from 10 AM PT-10 PM PT with the General Onsale starting on Friday, August 20 at 10 AM PT. Recent honors include the Ambie Award for Best Comedy Podcast, the People’s Choice Webby Award for Best Host along with iHeart’s Best Overall Host – Male and Best Comedy Podcast Award.