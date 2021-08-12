Cancel
Barry County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Ionia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Clinton; Eaton; Ionia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN IONIA NORTHEASTERN BARRY...SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND EATON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds to 40 mph, lightning strikes, and heavy rain are still possible over the area as another round of thunderstorms is currently moving into Barry County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central and southwestern Michigan.

