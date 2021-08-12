Cancel
Lifestyle

Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday

By Skylar Barti
scvnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam S. Hart Regional Park will be hosting a grand reopening celebration for the community, filled with different activities involving the animals that call the Barnyard home. Families can experience different ways to interact with the animals including presentations and animal feedings to welcome the park’s barnyard experience after their extended hiatus. Children’s activities and the Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways will be available to attendees through reopening celebration.

