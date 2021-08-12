Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday

The Frances Sherman VFWA to Lt. John C. Roche VFW Post 212 will have a celebration beginning at noon on Sunday. Due to COVID restraints, the auxiliary had to celebrate quietly on its 100th birthday on April 1. Official guests attended at that time and presented the auxiliary with commendations and proclamations. The Auxiliary was instituted and chartered on April 1, 1921. The auxiliary is named after Frances Sherman Boyle, a nurse who served during World War I.