Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Recent heavy rains combined with daily showers and thunderstorms continues to cause flooding on a few area rivers. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 10.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.3 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 08/13/2003. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 10.3 Wed 9 pm 10.2 9.9 9.7 9.4 9.1