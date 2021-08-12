Cancel
Citrus County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Recent heavy rains combined with daily showers and thunderstorms continues to cause flooding on a few area rivers. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * Until late Friday night. * At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 8.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water approaches house foundations in Arrowhead subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 10/01/1966. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 8.2 Wed 9 pm 8.0 7.9 7.7 7.3 6.9

Citrus County, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Florida State
Trilby, FL
