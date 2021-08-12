Bryce Miller: Billie Jean King lauds Osaka, Biles for leading conversations on mental health

The most decorated athlete in US history, gymnast Simone Biles, has once again made headlines at the Tokyo Olympics, this time not with gold medals but with her decision to withdraw from the team final to prioritise her mental health. Her decision to cut her Olympic journey short has promoted intense debate but has also been met with admiration and support from many corners. It has also thrust the issue of mental health into the global spotlight, kickstarting a long-overdue conversation about the mental struggles of elite athletes.