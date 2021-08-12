Terry Bradshaw Earned $25,000 as a Rookie but Doesn’t Feel Sick About Today’s Mega Contracts
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw began his career slinging touchdowns long before Tom Brady, the league’s oldest active player, was even born. Things have changed mightily over the last 50 years. The NFL has had 32 teams for nearly two decades and could still expand in the near future. Over 30 players will earn at least $20 million in salary during the 2021 season. However, don’t expect to hear Bradshaw, who made pennies compared to today’s overpaid stars, complaining about modern contracts.www.sportscasting.com
