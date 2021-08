The attorney of former Baylor football coach Art Briles released a statement on Wednesday suggesting that the path has been cleared for Briles "to return to coaching college football" after the NCAA announced that a Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of sexual and interpersonal violence, and failed to address those accusations. In a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Scott Tompsett — who represents Briles — wrote that the ruling "completely exonerated" the former Bears coach before arguing that Briles should have an opportunity to continue a college football coaching career.