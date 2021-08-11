Danville school board puts new budget on display
DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night approved putting on public display for 30 days, a 2021-2022 proposed budget.
The deficit budget shows $84,778,573 in revenue and $89,072,040 in expenditures.
"We are still conservative in estimating revenue as we have done in the past. Last year's budget accounted for approximately 90 percent due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. This year I have budgeted 95 percent of the anticipated revenue, very similar to how we budgeted in prior years," according to business and finance director Narcissus Rankin. "included in the anticipated expenditures are the capital projects (such as science labs) that the board has identified in previous facility committee meetings but need to be prioritized."
The Fiscal Year 2021 ending fund balance (pre-audit) was $37,985,623. This is approximately $7 million more than anticipated with the FY21 budget. This difference is due largely to a collection of $3 million more than anticipated in revenue and expending approximately $9 million less than anticipated, according to Rankin.
"On average, we collected 98 percent of our anticipated revenue this past fiscal year. Many of our anticipated expenditures were not realized due to supply shortages. However, I anticipate the number to increase during the accrual process for the audit, which starts this month," Rankin stated in a budget memo.
Last year's 2020-2021 budget showed $80.9 million in expenditures for the year and $74.9 million in revenue, which was about $1 million less in revenue than the previous year.
In public comments, the board heard comments against COVID-19 masks, questions about critical race theory and a comment about safety first for students.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said fall sports, marching band and activities have started prior to the start of traditional schools next week. Open houses also are occurring. Some schools have new Watchfire signs.
Geddis said the school district will be enforcing dress code expectations as students start back to school.
In other business, the board approved:
- An East Central Illinois Community Action Agency 2021 after-school tutorial service partnership for ECICAA to tutor up to 300 6th through 12th grade students, focusing on reading and math, and some career choice counseling. The cost is $90,000, August 2021 through June 2022, with the school district using COVID-19 funding. This is to address the COVID-19 learning loss.
- A retired teacher pay rate memorandum of agreement.
- A Spanish interpreter extra curricular stipend. The Educational Support Office requested a Spanish interpreter extra curricular position. This person will be required to attend meetings after contractual hours to interpret for Spanish-speaking families. The district's average English learner population from 2015-2021 is 199 students, with about 146 currently, with the majority speaking Spanish. This position will be paid at the extra-curricular rate set forth in the contract and from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (COVID-19 money) Fund.
- A salary incentive for social workers, which has been in place a couple years. Due to the shortage of social workers, newly hired social workers will receive a one-time stipend of $5,000. The stipend is contingent upon the social worker working full-time in the district for three years in a position assigned to them by the administration. Failure to fulfill this three-year commitment will require the social worker to pay back the district the full stipend.
- A third year for incentives for new and current employees: current staff members who recruit willing, certified applicants to apply for current certified vacancies will receive $250. If the applicant is hired in a certified position, the current staff member will receive $500. New teaching staff will receive $1,000 for supplies or expenses related to classroom start up (such as dry erase markers, classroom rugs and classroom supplies/materials). The district retains the authority to disapprove of any supply or expense. Teachers must adhere to district procedures to take advantage of this source of funding. Also, current staff who voluntarily transfer to a hard-to-fill teaching position will receive $1,000 for classroom supplies.
- Accepting life safety survey findings.
