Danville school board puts new budget on display

DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night approved putting on public display for 30 days, a 2021-2022 proposed budget.

The deficit budget shows $84,778,573 in revenue and $89,072,040 in expenditures.

"We are still conservative in estimating revenue as we have done in the past. Last year's budget accounted for approximately 90 percent due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. This year I have budgeted 95 percent of the anticipated revenue, very similar to how we budgeted in prior years," according to business and finance director Narcissus Rankin. "included in the anticipated expenditures are the capital projects (such as science labs) that the board has identified in previous facility committee meetings but need to be prioritized."

The Fiscal Year 2021 ending fund balance (pre-audit) was $37,985,623. This is approximately $7 million more than anticipated with the FY21 budget. This difference is due largely to a collection of $3 million more than anticipated in revenue and expending approximately $9 million less than anticipated, according to Rankin.

"On average, we collected 98 percent of our anticipated revenue this past fiscal year. Many of our anticipated expenditures were not realized due to supply shortages. However, I anticipate the number to increase during the accrual process for the audit, which starts this month," Rankin stated in a budget memo.

Last year's 2020-2021 budget showed $80.9 million in expenditures for the year and $74.9 million in revenue, which was about $1 million less in revenue than the previous year.

In public comments, the board heard comments against COVID-19 masks, questions about critical race theory and a comment about safety first for students.

Superintendent Alicia Geddis said fall sports, marching band and activities have started prior to the start of traditional schools next week. Open houses also are occurring. Some schools have new Watchfire signs.

Geddis said the school district will be enforcing dress code expectations as students start back to school.

In other business, the board approved: