Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colin Cowherd has unflattering comparison for Zach Wilson

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colin Cowherd is known for trolling professional athletes with harsh takes. Sometimes he delivers these takes before players begin playing as a rookie, which was the case with Zach Wilson. Cowherd gave a brief breakdown of the New York Jets on his show on Tuesday. He considered Wilson’s performance in...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Robert Saleh tries to temper expectations for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have made Zach Wilson their latest franchise quarterback, but head coach Robert Saleh is warning that fans shouldn’t expect a savior right away. Wilson had what was described as an “uneven” practice performance on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He held onto the ball too long during 7-on-7 drills and finished the day with a number of incompletions. That came as no big concern to Saleh, who told Pelissero that it was not unusual for a rookie to struggle like that.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Lakers Moves: 'They Added a Bunch of Nonsense & Old Guys'

Colin Cowherd: “Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 free agents and they had Kendrick Nunn at 27, Malik Monk 48 out of 50, Wayne Ellington – didn’t make the list, Melo – didn’t make the list, Trevor Ariza – didn’t make the list, Dwight Howard – didn’t make the list… This isn’t the Dream Team, folks, they’ve run out of options… I think Anthony Davis will come back and have a very good year and THAT’s what will make the Lakers good, none of this other stuff matters. You’re not leaning on Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore in the postseason… I was reading all the media slobbering over the Lakers' moves and I’m like ‘WHAT?? ARE PEOPLE CRAZY??’ I mean, they’re going to be good because LeBron and AD have a long offseason after getting bounced early in the playoffs. All this nonsense they added is just an antique store. It’s a bunch of old guys with no one in their prime.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: Patriots “Ceiling With Mac Jones Feel Really Low”

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in last night’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team. But Colin Cowherd saw enough to take a pretty bold stance on Jones’ NFL future. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, the FS1 host stated that he feels...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson shares who he thinks is the NFL’s GOAT

You cannot enjoy a day on social media without stumbling upon a heated debate over who is the “greatest of all time” – or the “GOAT,” for short – in a certain category. The NBA’s GOAT debate is probably the world’s most common. Michael Jordan versus LeBron James duels are...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason

Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York's starter. While the former BYU standout didn't necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence's "competition" in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets' first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore building rapport at Jets training camp

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore continues to build chemistry with first-round pick Zach Wilson. The QB under-threw Moore during a one-on-one drill before going back to him a few plays later and finding him on a similar route. “He comes back and I said ‘I have to get that out there for you.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s get it again.’ And I was like, ‘Yep, let’s get it again!’ That’s what practice is for,” Wilson said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Rookie QB Is Set Up For Failure

As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Zach Wilson is expected to have an immediate impact on the New York Jets’ roster this coming season. Many have even already dubbed him as the savior of the struggling franchise. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd isn’t so sure about...
NFLsemoball.com

Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Zach Wilson was blunt, refusing to sugarcoat his performance in the New York Jets' scrimmage. "Yeah, not great," the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium. "I have high expectations for myself...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Off in Green and White practice

Wilson struggled in the Jets' first practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown, Steve Serby of the New York Post reports. While Wilson failed to lead the offense into the end zone and was nearly picked off a third time, backups Mike White and James Morgan combined to throw three touchdowns. Reports about his play have been positive up to this point, so chalk this effort up to some rookie nerves as the second overall pick finally met Gang Green nation. Wilson remains the favorite to open the season as New York's starter under center.
NFLBradenton Herald

Zach Wilson struggles in Jets’ opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get. It was time for the offensive fireworks,...
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

So Zach Wilson is exactly half Tom Brady’s age

NFL quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Tom Brady both celebrated birthdays on Tuesday, but as many on Twitter pointed out, the age difference is quite staggering. Brady turned 44 on Tuesday while Wilson turned 22, meaning of course that Brady is exactly twice as old as Wilson. Perhaps more jarring, Wilson...
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson shares a birthday with some legendary NFL names

August 3 has already borne some birthdays of epic proportions, including Evangeline “The Wasp” Lilly and John C. “Dr. Cox” McGinley. The New York Jets and their supporters certainly hope their incoming star joins the illustrious list of both fictional and actual heroes; the latter group is often found on the football field.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

National media already making excuses for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson?

In an article in nj.com Monday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said the expectations about Jets’ quarterback (QB) Zach Wilson are “unrealistically high.”. Is this member of the national media already attempting to “insulate” Wilson with built-in excuses?. Leading up to the draft, I stated Wilson is a third round...
NFLchatsports.com

Colin Cowherd: Bears Should Trade Nick Foles To Colts, James Daniels Injury & Justin Fields Camp

Today’s Chicago Bears Rumors start with Colin Cowherd saying that the Indianapolis Colts should trade for Nick Foles. Foles is buried on the Bears QB Depth Chart behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields while Indy could use a veteran QB while Carson Wentz is injured. Will a Foles trade happen during Bears training camp? James Daniels left Bears practice with a thigh injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. Chat Sports host Harrison Graham breaks down the latest Bears rumors & news on today’s video. Chicago Bears Now is brought to you by Manscaped! Get the LawnMower 4.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson thrives with a strong Wednesday practice

Zach Wilson certainly hasn’t been struggling, per se, but his Monday and Tuesday practices were not quite as highlight-laden as the one he enjoyed last Saturday. Wilson shoveled some coal back into the hype train on Wednesday with a well-received practice session midway through the New York Jets‘ second week of training camp.
NFLNew York Post

Sharing birthday with Tom Brady, Jets’ Zach Wilson hopes to replicate success

Zach Wilson turned 22 on Tuesday, making the Jets’ rookie quarterback exactly half the age of the player many consider to be the greatest to ever play the position. Yes, Wilson shares his birthday with the now 44-year-old Tom Brady, who won his NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title last year in his first season after leaving New England to join the Buccaneers.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Colin Cowherd Not Believing the Tua Hype Coming out of Dolphins Training Camp

Colin Cowherd of FOX SPORTS was back to sounding like a broken record today as he went on the air Wednesday and took shots at Tua and said he isn’t buying the hype he is hearing out of Dolphins Training camp thus far surrounding the 2nd year quarterback. Colin also incorrectly referred to the Miami Dolphins General manager Chris Grier as Scott Grier.
NBAFOX Sports

Up, Down and Sideways: Colin Cowherd breaks down NBA free agency moves

Only a couple of days into free agency and a few teams are already unrecognizable, while others look the same – or, a little worse off. NBA free agency is in full swing, and teams aren't wasting any time making a statement. You can keep up with the biggest moves and top signings with FOX's Free Agency Tracker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Zach Wilson Has Honest Admission About His Play At Jets Practice

No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is the overwhelmingly likely starter for a New York Jets team without depth behind him. It sounds like he may need to ramp up his play, or the Jets could be in a precarious position. While rookies like Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields have turned heads at practice, Wilson admits that his play hasn’t been up to par.

Comments / 1

Community Policy