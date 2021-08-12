Colin Cowherd has unflattering comparison for Zach Wilson

Colin Cowherd: “Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 free agents and they had Kendrick Nunn at 27, Malik Monk 48 out of 50, Wayne Ellington – didn’t make the list, Melo – didn’t make the list, Trevor Ariza – didn’t make the list, Dwight Howard – didn’t make the list… This isn’t the Dream Team, folks, they’ve run out of options… I think Anthony Davis will come back and have a very good year and THAT’s what will make the Lakers good, none of this other stuff matters. You’re not leaning on Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore in the postseason… I was reading all the media slobbering over the Lakers' moves and I’m like ‘WHAT?? ARE PEOPLE CRAZY??’ I mean, they’re going to be good because LeBron and AD have a long offseason after getting bounced early in the playoffs. All this nonsense they added is just an antique store. It’s a bunch of old guys with no one in their prime.” (Full Video Above)