County to consider cannabis control code

Grant County commissioners are set to vote on a notice of intent to adopt a “Cannabis Local Control Ordinance” at their regular meeting Thursday. Since the state will begin processing cannabis producer applications Sept. 1, with retail, server and delivery licenses set to be processed starting “no later” than Jan. 1, counties and municipalities around the state have been scrambling to enact their own laws ASAP. Local governments can’t ask a cannabis business that’s already licensed to retroactively come into compliance with local rules.