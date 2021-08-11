Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, NM

County to consider cannabis control code

By Geoffrey Plant
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
 6 days ago

Grant County commissioners are set to vote on a notice of intent to adopt a “Cannabis Local Control Ordinance” at their regular meeting Thursday. Since the state will begin processing cannabis producer applications Sept. 1, with retail, server and delivery licenses set to be processed starting “no later” than Jan. 1, counties and municipalities around the state have been scrambling to enact their own laws ASAP. Local governments can’t ask a cannabis business that’s already licensed to retroactively come into compliance with local rules.

www.scdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NM
City
Portales, NM
County
Grant County, NM
Grant County, NM
Government
City
Hurley, NM
City
Bayard, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Browne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Alcohol#Asap#District 2#Oxycontin#District 1#Grantcountynm Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy