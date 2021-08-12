Authorities searching for woman accused of crashing a truck into a house in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 52-year-old woman accused of crashing a truck into a house and running away from the scene. Investigators say people were inside the house when the truck crashed into it. Dianna Metcalf, who also goes by Dianna Cutrer according to the sheriff's office, is wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges is connection to the incident.