Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccracken County, KY

Authorities searching for woman accused of crashing a truck into a house in McCracken County

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 52-year-old woman accused of crashing a truck into a house and running away from the scene. Investigators say people were inside the house when the truck crashed into it. Dianna Metcalf, who also goes by Dianna Cutrer according to the sheriff's office, is wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges is connection to the incident.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Wky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy