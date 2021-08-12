Healthclick introduces a new Acute Care Physical Therapy Continuing Education Course

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. One of the biggest things that happen when a person is immobile for even 24 hours is compression atelectasis. To understand atelectasis, think of the lungs–think of them as a big air-filled sack–let’s also think of the fluids around the lungs. When a patient lays flat they have compression against the back, the lungs settle; and the ability to move the air in and out of those tiny little grape-like alveoli becomes very, very difficult. As a patient lays on their back in a supine position, the pressure coming down on those little sacks becomes so great that they stop filling with air. The risk here is that once the alveoli stop filling with air, then they start filling with fluid. Immobility causes a deficiency in clearing the lungs because of the compression due to pressure.