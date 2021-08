BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / While the global economy has been suffering from the impact of covid-19 since 2020, the autonomous driving market has shown an upward trend in defiance of the headwind. The autonomous driving market in China has been far more active than any other countries in terms of investing and financing. In the commercialization of autonomous driving technology, the 'China speed' is also amazing.