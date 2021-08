Jurors deliberated more than six hours but couldn't reach a verdict Wednesday in a murder case where no gun, shell casing, projectile or weapon was found. Kennisha Jackson, 20, who argued she acted in self defense when she shot Diquan Meriwether, 19, at her home Jan. 14, 2020, will face a jury once again. Attorneys and Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent are expected to decide next week when a new trial will be scheduled.