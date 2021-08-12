Cancel
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield honors 8-year-old boy in emotional procession

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Marshfield residents lined the streets for an emotional farewell Wednesday, as police and firefighters escorted eight-year-old Danny Sheehan to a local funeral home following his wake.

The little boy with a big personality died Sunday after a courageous four-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Danny became known as “AquaDan,” because of his love for the movie “Aquaman.” A video of his excitement opening an Aquaman present captured the heart of Aquaman himself, actor Jason Momoa, who later chatted with Danny over FaceTime.

Momoa posted a tribute to Danny on Instagram this week, dedicating Aquaman 2 to his young friend.

Danny had become famous in his hometown, having been sworn in as a Marshfield police officer in 2019.

Residents along the procession route Wednesday wore bright colors, as requested by Danny’s family to represent his colorful, cheerful personality.

The emotional procession beginning at St. Christine’s Catholic Church involved first responders from multiple cities and towns. The sirens and horns were just the loud noise Danny would have loved, his family said.

Danny will be laid to rest Thursday following a funeral Mass.

©2021 Cox Media Group

