Buffalo, NY

Enjoy Jazz by The Colored Musicians Club on Your Lunch Break

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
 6 days ago
The Humboldt House presents The Colored Musicians Club for an afternoon of jazz. Enjoy some live music on your lunch break. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. It will be held in the courtyard of the Humboldt House, which is located at 64 Hager Street in Buffalo. There will be food trucks, COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings, face painting, and of course music! Canisius College, The Boys and Girls Club and Family Choice will also be on site. The event is free and open to the public (keep in mind that if you order food from a food truck, you will need to pay for it).

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Newest And Only Romantic Horror-Themed Bar

If you love Halloween, this horror-themed bar is sure to be a scream. The Merry Shelley is Buffalo’s newest and only romantic horror bar, and it is a literary-themed, Gothic horror experience. It is inspired by the novel written by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley 200 years ago, and you should expect to be spooked like nowhere else.
Rochester, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Boyz II Men, Tweet, Monie Love and Others Performing in WNY

The 25th Rochester Summer Soul Musicfest is about to be popping! The festival will feature performances from 90s legends Boyz II Men, Tweet, E.U., Dana Dane, Monie Love and others. They will be performing in Rochester on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The show will be held at Frontier Field, located at One Morrie Silver Way in Rochester.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garden Buffalo Niagara Presents Urban Farm Day

You may have stumbled upon one of several urban farms while driving or walking about in the city and you may have wondered how it came about, what it offers or how you can be apart of it. Finally all of your questions will be answered if you choose to take advantage an opportunity to explore these pockets of jewels in the Queen City on Urban Farm Day.
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Motivational Back-to-School Rally for Buffalo Teens

There is a free Back to School Motivational Rally being held at the Northland Training Center, which is located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo. There will be free food, giveaways, and four speakers to help inspire the youth in Buffalo as they get ready to head back to school on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Power 93.7 WBLK is a sponsor of this event, which is taking place on Thursday, August 26, 2021. It will be held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unbelievable NY Mansion Boasts Indoor Pools, Movie Theater, Bowling Alley and More

There's over-the-top New York real estate, and there's this over-the-top New York mansion for sale with amenities that only the rich and famous can afford. This Long Island mansion for sale on Zillow for $55 million is spectacular and has a tennis court, multiple gardens, multiple indoor pools, a lazy river, multiple spas, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and more. Inside there is some of the most intricate tile and marble work I've ever seen. Most areas of the mansion seem to feature a sea and underwater motif that is both beautiful and really gaudy...but in an impressive way.
MusicPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nas, Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe and Others Performing at NY State Fair

The New York State Fair's line-up of hip hop and R&B performers is looking quite nice! The line-up for 2021 at the Chevy Park concert venue includes Nas, Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe and others listed below. The concerts are "free" with paid fair admission. Tickets are currently $3.00 online (excluding taxes and fees), but may go up soon. You can check out the fair's concert policy, to make sure you don't have any issues. Seating at Chevy Park and Chevy Court is limited and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Smoke All The Marijuana You Want at NY State Fair

Well, that escalated quickly! Marijuana was just recently legalized here in New York State and now you can smoke like a chimney at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. The fair kicks off this Friday, August 20 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. According to Spectrum News, you will be allowed to smoke weed at the fair, if you are an adult. Smoking will be permitted outside, but will not be allowed indoors or at Chevy Court and Chevy Park.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do You Tip For Takeout? Do You Feel Bad If You Don’t?

It has become a normal thing to see at the bottom of your receipt when you go to a restaurant. To tip…or not to tip…that is the question. You order food online or go old school and call them. When you go to pick your food up you walk into the restaurant and talk to a person at a register. They set your food on the counter and when you run your card, they ask how much you would like to tip.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Buffalo Buildings Were Big Party Spots In The 90s

Do you remember the "All High Jams" of the 90s? back in the early 90s, Buffalo had some of the best party spots where high school teens could go and party and hang out with friends. The events were originally hosted by a very popular community activist and master of ceremony, Mr. Marc L Fuller, Marc hired me to be one of his DJs back in 1990. Marc had a vision for his events back in those days that far exceeded what anyone was expecting when they came into the venue. I believe that was one of the reasons these party spots were so popular back in those days. I often see people that met their husband or wife at one of our iconic events, and it's always good to reminisce with people that were actually at the big parties back in the 90s.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

We’re Playing 716 Fire Tonight Inside Homegrown Heat

Power 93.7 WBLK has some FIRE from Buffalo and WNY for your ears tonight inside Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Here's the playlist for August 14. We know it's not easy being an artist, so we want to provide some opportunities for you to shine. Power 93.7 WBLK is now accepting songs from Buffalo and WNY artists for airplay in our 716 Power Jam competition and or The 716 Show. Submit your song here. Every Friday, at 5:45 pm, we play the winning song as the 716 Power Jam. Of course, please make sure your song is clean and high quality. It also needs to be sent as a wave file or MP3. If you don't follow these directions, we won't be able to play your song.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Montel Jordan and RL Are Coming to WNY

Get ready for another great throwback show in Western New York! The Old-School Jam featuring Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Montel Jordan, RL from Next is happening in Rochester, next Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 7:30 – 11:30 pm. The concert will take place inside Rochester Auditorium Theater, located at 885 E Main Street. You can purchase tickets by visiting TicketMaster.com.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Join the Buffalo Police Department for Community Day

The Buffalo Police Department's C-District is hosting its annual Community Day this weekend. Stop by and check out the festivities from 11 am to 3 pm in the empty parking lot next to the C-District Police Station (693 E Ferry St, Buffalo, NY 14211). The event will feature a backpack giveaway, food giveaway, job fair, free COVID-19 vaccinations, homeownership information, a bounce house for the kids, live music and other activities. There will be prizes also. All giveaways are while supplies last.

