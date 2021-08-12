Enjoy Jazz by The Colored Musicians Club on Your Lunch Break
The Humboldt House presents The Colored Musicians Club for an afternoon of jazz. Enjoy some live music on your lunch break. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. It will be held in the courtyard of the Humboldt House, which is located at 64 Hager Street in Buffalo. There will be food trucks, COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings, face painting, and of course music! Canisius College, The Boys and Girls Club and Family Choice will also be on site. The event is free and open to the public (keep in mind that if you order food from a food truck, you will need to pay for it).wblk.com
