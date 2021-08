BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are just about to reopen, and mandates surrounding masks and vaccines are causing controversy. In Baltimore County, the school system is mandating proof of vaccination for all staff members or a weekly COVID—19 test. Baltimore County Public Schools says all school system employees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Teachers union supports the decision. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nETWagVxsR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 17, 2021 In Harford County, the debate over masks at a school board meeting Monday night got so heated, that meeting had to be suspended briefly. At a heated debate over mask mandates at the...