Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Bayou Vermilion District CEO maintains job

By Eman Boyd
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vK2WW_0bP8Av3p00

The Bayou Vermilion District CEO will keep his job following Wednesday’s special meeting.

Bayou Vermilion District CEO, David Cheramie, faced termination following an investigation into staff complaints against him.

The allegations against David Cheramie include gender-related pay disparities and age-related jokes.

Despite those allegations, in a 5 to 4 vote the Bayou Vermilion District decided to keep Cheramie as CEO.

Although the board voted to keep him in office, some were in opposition, citing sexual harassment from co-workers in the workplace.

"He constantly made inappropriate sexual comments that made me uncomfortable. He told me that's not no one has ever done that before. I also highly suggest an outside hire as a replacement. We need someone who will clean house and run the place efficiently, not just someone who's known in Lafayette."

Other issues brought up by the board included the firing of an employee because of a medical illness.

"I did not terminate anybody who told me that they had a serious medical condition. I do not remember asking to see somebody's X-ray,” said Cheramie.

"It was in the report."

While others advocated for him to maintain his position.

"I can't imagine the complaints against Mr. Cheramie other than the fact that he's too cool, too generous."

We did reach out to Cheramie for an interview following the meeting.

He declined but gave us this statement about the meeting.

“I’m very thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. I realize that things can be better and they will be better. I'll be working with this board to try and improve working conditions among the employees. They have been upset by a lot of things, but these have been upsetting times. Hopefully we're going to move forward and come together as a family as one of the board members mentioned that we need to bring everybody together. I hope to be able to provide that leadership going forward and take into account their suggestions.” - David Charmie, Bayou Vermilion District CEO

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Bayou Vermilion District#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Organizers: Fifth Vermilion Parish Job Fair a success

With more than 35 hiring companies and resource providers in attendance, organizers say the Fifth Vermilion Parish Job Fair was a success. Held Tuesday morning at St. Theresa Hall in Abbeville, the job fair welcomed career-seeking residents and employers from across Acadiana to find dream jobs and get to know the area's home-grown talent.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: The Free Store

At 803 North Lamar Street in Abbeville, you'll find The Free Store, and the name succinctly explains just how the shop operates:. Folks in need come by, they walk it, they look for essential items and they pick up things.... for free.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

La. Dept. of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of August 17-22

The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of August 17-22 is listed here . Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Federal emergency team headed to Lafayette

One of five federal medical assistance teams from the Department of Defense will be deployed in Lafayette, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a Tuesday briefing. "In response to the latest surge, and at the request of FEMA, the Department of Defense is identifying five medical assistance teams to support efforts around the nation," Kirby said Tuesday afternoon.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

OMV offices closed in Jennings, Crowley

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Jennings and Crowley OMV locations will be closed until further notice, a release from the department states. Customers can visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org [expresslane.org] , for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
KATC News

Main library in Ville Platte is closed for 10 days

The main branch of the Evangeline Parish Library closed today because of COVID. "Unfortunately, the main library in Ville Platte has to close this afternoon, August 17, at 2 p.m. for a 10-day quarantine and to conduct another deep cleaning to prevent future exposure of the virus to our patrons," a post on the library's Facebook page states. "All of the branch libraries (Basile, Chataignier, Mamou, Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek) will remain open for their regular operating hours and masks are required."
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette attorney at center of False River boat incident arrested

An assistant district attorney in Lafayette is facing charges for a boat crash on False River last week. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents arrested a 64-year-old Chris Richard of Carencro on Monday, August 16 for his alleged involvement in a boating incident that occurred in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Free drive-thru COVID testing offered in Lafayette

Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing will be offered this week at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit. The testing, which is free, will be offered in the parking lot of the health unit, located at 220 W. Willow Street in Lafayette; from Clifton Chenier entrance, turn left at the first driveway.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Covid-19 Clinic Opens On UL Campus

Here at Burke-Hawthorne Hall on the UL campus, it's one stop shopping in the battle against Covid-19. Over here, students and faculty can register, they can be tested, they can get vaccinations, and after that, they can cash out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy