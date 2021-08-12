Bayou Vermilion District CEO maintains job

The Bayou Vermilion District CEO will keep his job following Wednesday’s special meeting.

Bayou Vermilion District CEO, David Cheramie, faced termination following an investigation into staff complaints against him.

The allegations against David Cheramie include gender-related pay disparities and age-related jokes.

Despite those allegations, in a 5 to 4 vote the Bayou Vermilion District decided to keep Cheramie as CEO.

Although the board voted to keep him in office, some were in opposition, citing sexual harassment from co-workers in the workplace.

"He constantly made inappropriate sexual comments that made me uncomfortable. He told me that's not no one has ever done that before. I also highly suggest an outside hire as a replacement. We need someone who will clean house and run the place efficiently, not just someone who's known in Lafayette."

Other issues brought up by the board included the firing of an employee because of a medical illness.

"I did not terminate anybody who told me that they had a serious medical condition. I do not remember asking to see somebody's X-ray,” said Cheramie.

"It was in the report."

While others advocated for him to maintain his position.

"I can't imagine the complaints against Mr. Cheramie other than the fact that he's too cool, too generous."

We did reach out to Cheramie for an interview following the meeting.

He declined but gave us this statement about the meeting.

“I’m very thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. I realize that things can be better and they will be better. I'll be working with this board to try and improve working conditions among the employees. They have been upset by a lot of things, but these have been upsetting times. Hopefully we're going to move forward and come together as a family as one of the board members mentioned that we need to bring everybody together. I hope to be able to provide that leadership going forward and take into account their suggestions.” - David Charmie, Bayou Vermilion District CEO

