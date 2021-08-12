Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.81

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.81)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

