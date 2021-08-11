Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lethal autonomous weapons and World War III: it’s not too late to stop the rise of ‘killer robots’

By Become an author
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 7 days ago

Last year, according to a United Nations report published in March, Libyan government forces hunted down rebel forces using “lethal autonomous weapons systems” that were “programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition”. The deadly drones were Turkish-made quadcopters about the size of a dinner plate, capable of delivering a warhead weighing a kilogram or so.

Artificial intelligence researchers like me have been warning of the advent of such lethal autonomous weapons systems, which can make life-or-death decisions without human intervention, for years. A recent episode of 4 Corners reviewed this and many other risks posed by developments in AI.

Around 50 countries are meeting at the UN offices in Geneva this week in the latest attempt to hammer out a treaty to prevent the proliferation of these killer devices. History shows such treaties are needed, and that they can work.

The lesson of nuclear weapons

Scientists are pretty good at warning of the dangers facing the planet. Unfortunately, society is less good at paying attention.

In August 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing up to 200,000 civilians. Japan surrendered days later. The second world war was over, and the Cold War began.

The world still lives today under the threat of nuclear destruction. On a dozen or so occasions since then, we have come within minutes of all-out nuclear war.

Well before the first test of a nuclear bomb, many scientists working on the Manhattan Project were concerned about such a future. A secret petition was sent to President Harry S. Truman in July 1945. It accurately predicted the future:

The development of atomic power will provide the nations with new means of destruction. The atomic bombs at our disposal represent only the first step in this direction, and there is almost no limit to the destructive power which will become available in the course of their future development. Thus a nation which sets the precedent of using these newly liberated forces of nature for purposes of destruction may have to bear the responsibility of opening the door to an era of devastation on an unimaginable scale.

If after this war a situation is allowed to develop in the world which permits rival powers to be in uncontrolled possession of these new means of destruction, the cities of the United States as well as the cities of other nations will be in continuous danger of sudden annihilation. All the resources of the United States, moral and material, may have to be mobilized to prevent the advent of such a world situation …

Billions of dollars have since been spent on nuclear arsenals that maintain the threat of mutually assured destruction, the “continuous danger of sudden annihilation” that the physicists warned about in July 1945.

A warning to the world

Six years ago, thousands of my colleagues issued a similar warning about a new threat. Only this time, the petition wasn’t secret. The world wasn’t at war. And the technologies weren’t being developed in secret. Nevertheless, they pose a similar threat to global stability.

The threat comes this time from artificial intelligence, and in particular the development of lethal autonomous weapons: weapons that can identify, track and destroy targets without human intervention. The media often like to call them “killer robots”.

Our open letter to the UN carried a stark warning.

The key question for humanity today is whether to start a global AI arms race or to prevent it from starting. If any major military power pushes ahead with AI weapon development, a global arms race is virtually inevitable. The endpoint of such a technological trajectory is obvious: autonomous weapons will become the Kalashnikovs of tomorrow.

Strategically, autonomous weapons are a military dream. They let a military scale its operations unhindered by manpower constraints. One programmer can command hundreds of autonomous weapons. An army can take on the riskiest of missions without endangering its own soldiers.

Nightmare swarms

There are many reasons, however, why the military’s dream of lethal autonomous weapons will turn into a nightmare. First and foremost, there is a strong moral argument against killer robots. We give up an essential part of our humanity if we hand to a machine the decision of whether a person should live or die.

Beyond the moral arguments, there are many technical and legal reasons to be concerned about killer robots. One of the strongest is that they will revolutionise warfare. Autonomous weapons will be weapons of immense destruction.

Previously, if you wanted to do harm, you had to have an army of soldiers to wage war. You had to persuade this army to follow your orders. You had to train them, feed them and pay them. Now just one programmer could control hundreds of weapons.

Organised swarms of drones can produce dazzling lightshows - but similar technology could make a cheap and devastating weapon. Yomiuri Shimbun / AP

In some ways lethal autonomous weapons are even more troubling than nuclear weapons. To build a nuclear bomb requires considerable technical sophistication. You need the resources of a nation state, skilled physicists and engineers, and access to scarce raw materials such as uranium and plutonium. As a result, nuclear weapons have not proliferated greatly.

Autonomous weapons require none of this, and if produced they will likely become cheap and plentiful. They will be perfect weapons of terror.

Can you imagine how terrifying it will be to be chased by a swarm of autonomous drones? Can you imagine such drones in the hands of terrorists and rogue states with no qualms about turning them on civilians? They will be an ideal weapon with which to suppress a civilian population. Unlike humans, they will not hesitate to commit atrocities, even genocide.

Time for a treaty

We stand at a crossroads on this issue. It needs to be seen as morally unacceptable for machines to decide who lives and who dies. And for the diplomats at the UN to negotiate a treaty limiting their use, just as we have treaties to limit chemical, biological and other weapons. In this way, we may be able to save ourselves and our children from this terrible future.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Iii#Nuclear War#Libyan#Turkish#Quadcopters#Un#Japanese#The Manhattan Project#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Cold War Nuclear Warhead W88 Modernized With A New Brain

While the world would heave a sigh of relief if all nations rolled back their military nuclear programs and decommissioned their nuclear warheads, the reality of the situation is that nuclear weapons are the only deterrents against nuclear weapons. But as technologies advance, nuclear weapons need to advance too. The US military has devised a smart way of doing this, rewiring its older warheads with new technologies.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Barksdale B-52 Brandishes Its Modern Arsenal In New Loadout Photos

Stratofortress weapons options have changed a lot over the years and are set to morph even more drastically in the decades to come. The U.S. Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress bomber has recently posed for photos behind an impressive display of its still-expanding weapons and stores options. Although it first took to the air almost 70 years ago, the adaptable “BUFF” still keeps pace with developments in precision-guided ordnance and it also carries some important weapons that are unique to it in the Air Force inventory.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Watch Russia Test Its Spine-Chilling 'Mach 7' Missile

The Russian government released footage of a new Zircon hypersonic missile launch. A warship launched the missile at a land target. The missile reportedly flies at more than 5,000 miles per hour, giving defenses little time to react. Russia’s Ministry of Defense released new video of the country’s Zircon hypersonic...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Air Force’s Drone Swarm Killer THOR Gets New Microwave Weapon System

Buoyed by the success of its prototype, Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR), the Armed Forces Research Laboratory (AFRL) now plans to use its technical know-how in this space to build an advanced electronics weapon system to bring down drone swarms. ARFL will soon open requests for proposals from companies interested in developing the technology, a press release said.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Science

The US military wants force fields that could stop nuclear missiles

The best armor, if it could be devised, would weigh absolutely nothing. It would surround its wearer in an impenetrable aura of pure protection, holding all threats at bay. This idealized defensive system could come in the form of a force field, and it would be useful for stopping everything from nuclear missiles to small drones. With directed energy weapons, the Air Force believes such a force field is someday possible—but that day is in 2060 at best.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

A new hypersonic missile is being developed by Tucson-based Raytheon unit

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a new contract to develop an air-launched hypersonic missile, as the Pentagon looks to accelerate development of the ultra-fast weapons in response to recent testing of hypersonics by Russia and China. In mid-June, the Air Force awarded separate development contracts to Raytheon,...
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

How Powerful Electromagnetic Railguns Work

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Electromagnetic railguns are powerful agile weapons that are used in the military. They are different from conventional weapons because they use electricity and magnetism to accelerate projectiles down a set of rails at hypersonic speeds whereas the latter typically use the pressure from ignited gunpowder to propel projectiles out of a barrel, sending them flying on a ballistic trajectory.
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy