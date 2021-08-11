Genshin Impact 2.0: Doctor's Odyssey Hidden Achievement Walkthrough

The Lost Riches event is back in Genshin Impact. In its previous iteration, you had to help Ulman find Iron Coins using your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget. We’ll follow the same concepts here, but the are some additional requirements: you need to be Adventure Rank 30 or higher, and you must progress further in Act I of the Inazuma Archon Quest (past the “Escape from Ritou” stage). Here’s our Genshin Impact Inazuma (version 2.0) Lost Riches event guide to help you with the Treasure-Seeking Seelie, the Mini-Seelie rewards, the locations of Iron Coins, and the Special Treasure clues that you can obtain.