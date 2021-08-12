Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

New Photo Leaves Fans Deeply Concerned About Amy Halterman’s Son Gage

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new photo has fans deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Amy Halterman’s son Gage. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself for the first time in over a month. As we previously reported, the photo left her followers with a lot of questions. For starters, the photo and caption left fans thinking she might be pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, however, the photo also resulted in Amy catching some serious heat. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans were disturbed by how cluttered, filthy, and gross the room she was in looked. And, they were not shy about voicing their opinions in the comments of her post.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ News: Mykelti Reveals Baby Avalon Has Lost Weight

Alarming Sister Wives news has surfaced as Mykelti took to Instagram a week ago to reveal baby Avalon has lost weight. Is something wrong with Christine and Kody Brown’s granddaughter? Why is she losing weight? Fortunately, the new mother recognized how alarming her update was for Sister Wives fans. So, she proceeded to offer more information in the comments.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Baby Boy Knows How To Chill: See Sweet Photo

Adam Busby shared a precious photo of his baby boy chilling around the home. As OutDaughtered fans know, Adam and Danielle Busby were blessed with six beautiful girls. They have always said they wanted to have a son. But, Danielle cannot have any more children. The parents have admitted that if they were called to it and it felt right, they would look into adopting. But, it wasn’t something they were actively seeking out right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’ Fans HORRIFIED: Ember Roloff Runs Barefoot In Middle Of Road

Former LPBW star Audrey Roloff shared a video of her daughter Ember running and playing outside. While that might sound harmless, Little People, Big World fans were horrified. As those who follow Audrey on Instagram know, fans have had a hard time with her parenting choices for a while now. But, this video of Ember? It has fans fearing for her safety.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW:’ Audrey Roloff Clears Up Gender Of Baby

Former LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are expecting their third baby! The couple is preparing for the big day, which is only a few months away. As Audrey documents her pregnancy on social media, fans have lots of questions. Specifically, fans want to know more about her pregnancy, as well as the baby’s gender and name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy