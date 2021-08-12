New Photo Leaves Fans Deeply Concerned About Amy Halterman’s Son Gage

A new photo has fans deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Amy Halterman’s son Gage. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself for the first time in over a month. As we previously reported, the photo left her followers with a lot of questions. For starters, the photo and caption left fans thinking she might be pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, however, the photo also resulted in Amy catching some serious heat. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans were disturbed by how cluttered, filthy, and gross the room she was in looked. And, they were not shy about voicing their opinions in the comments of her post.