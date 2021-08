DaBaby has removed his apology issued to the LGBTQ community from his Instagram account. The statement, which appeared on Aug. 2, is no longer displayed on the rapper’s grid feed leaving many to wonder if this means he regrets the mea culpa or never meant it at all. The statement began with the “Suge” rapper requesting grace and adding he had been offered education, wisdom, and guidance. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love...