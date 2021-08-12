Beating the heat with ABC30's Corin Hoggard, Vanessa Vasconcelos
A fun way to beat the heat gave some of you a chance to make a splash with ABC30. Fresno councilmember Tyler Maxwell is hosting a series of community events this month. The main attraction was a dunk tank that gave community members a chance to soak some of Fresno's finest, including ABC30 anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos and reporter Corin Hoggard. The events offer free food, games, and resources from a variety of local groups and organizations. The next one will take place next Wednesday at Robinson Park from 4 to 7 pm.
