Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick

By Alun John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment even as tame U.S. inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support.

That data also caused dollar to retreat against most major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields to edge down overnight though both were steadier in Asian hours.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25% in early trading, dragged by a 0.24% decline in Chinese bluchips. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2% while Australian shares were largely flat and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35%.

U.S. stock futures were little changed, with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.02%.

The weaker performance by Asian benchmarks contrasts with the situation elsewhere in the world. On Wednesday the MSCI all-country index, a gauge of stocks across the globe, hit a record high.

In comparison the Asian benchmark is down over 10% from its February peak.

“The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right now, and that’s our preferred market too,” said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist, Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

Lam pointed to a strong U.S. earning season and Europe’s high vaccination rates meaning the pace of reopening has been less harmed by the spread of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, and “recent China regulation blues” in sectors such as education and technology.

“I think that the rotation from emerging markets to Western markets could continue in the near-term,” said David Chao, Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

“The APAC region’s zero-tolerance policy coupled with a relatively low vaccination rate has led to vicious lockdown-release cycle which could continue for a while.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, after the U.S. Labor Department reported the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation.

U.S. policymakers are publicly discussing how and when they should begin to trim the massive asset purchases launched by the Fed last year to stabilise financial markets and support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The easing of fears about inflation reduces the pressure to taper those asset purchases soon rather than later in the year, after strong employment figures last week had given ammunition to those with a more hawkish tilt.

As a result, U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday across most maturities, though trading was choppy.

Moves were more muted in Asian hours. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.3455% compared with its U.S. close of 1.359%.

The dollar hovered below a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday, after retreating overnight as yields dropped.

“I expect the dollar to be range-bound on the recent strong unemployment and tempered CPI data,” said Invesco’s Chao.

Oil largely held onto gains from earlier in the week, U.S. crude dipped 0.03% to $69.23 a barrel. Brent crude was flat at $71.43 per barrel.

Gold also held on to overnight gains on Thursday, with the spot price down 0.1% having risen 1.3% in the previous session. Easing of fears about higher interest rates would typically help the non-interest bearing asset.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Wall Street#Eclipse#Asian#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Australian#European#Global Market Strategist#Asia Pacific#Ex Japan#The U S Labor Department#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
Posted by
Reuters

German bond yields fall to lowest in over a week ahead of U.S. data

Aug 17 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell alongside those of U.S. Treasuries to their lowest in over a week on Tuesday, ahead of a U.S. retail sales report that is expected to add to data showing slowing economic momentum. Risk sentiment was also dampened by a further spike in...
Worldmyheraldreview.com

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares wobble as China crackdown, COVID-19 weigh

* China’s Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan fall on latest rules. * Kiwi dollar near three-week low on New Zealand lockdown. * U.S. retail sales data awaited (Adds European markets, New Zealand currency falls, comments) LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Global shares stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by concerns over China’s...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-German 10-year yield flat on U.S. data, after falling below -0.50%

(Recasts, adds background) Aug 17 (Reuters) - German bond yields were flat on Tuesday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, after mixed U.S. economic data. Bund yields dropped earlier below the ECB’s policy rate for the first time in nearly two weeks as risk sentiment was dampened by a spike in Delta variant-related COVID-19 cases and uncertainty after the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan.
Retailbuffalonynews.net

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

* Colombian peso leads declines among Latam FX * Weak U.S. retail sales knocks down sentiment * Brazilian stocks tumble most among EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks weakened on Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S. retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil's Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows with iron ore miner Vale's 2% slide weighing the most. The steelmaking ingredient's prices on the Dalian exchange also fell. Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%. Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter. MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%. Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in July. Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide in lithium miner SQM. As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal, Chile's peso extended losses to a fourth straight session, affected also by a fall in copper prices. JPMorgan has turned "underweight" on Latam currencies, it said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in commodity prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia's peso slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices fell on growth worries. "In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as significantly undervalued," Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a client note. Brazil's real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru's sol inched further away from all-time lows. U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the American economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46 MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98 Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63 Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77 Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64 Chile peso 790.4 -0.51 Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92 Peru sol 4.078 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, NZ holds rates steady

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares held near year-to-date lows on Wednesday as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region. The dollar stayed strong against most peers, while New Zealand’s central bank held off on a widely...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow drop from peaks as China data sours mood

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July retail...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide, closes in on 109.00 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to push lower in the second half of the day. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.50. The USD/JPY pair stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and was last seen trading at 109.12, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-110.00s, near two-week lows

USD/JPY prolonged last week’s retracement slide for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields. Diminishing odds for an early Fed taper undermined the USD and did little to lend any support. The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

European stocks fall, 10-session winning streak snapped on China data

Aug 16 (Reuters) – European stocks snapped a 10-day winning streak on Monday, following a surprise slowdown in China’s economic indicators, with commodity stocks posting the biggest declines. * The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 0.5% to 473.45 points, down from a record level reached last week. * Oil and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoint

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy