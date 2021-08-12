County officials hope to use federal dollars to buy equipment
Washington County hopes to spend some of its funds from the American Recovery Plan Act to buy heavy equipment to help install new waterlines in the county. The County Commission's Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Aug. 23 asking them to spend as much as $600,000 to purchase backhoes, dump trucks and related equipment for a seven-person installation crew being created in partnership with the town of Jonesborough.
