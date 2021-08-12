Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; Singapore dollar, S.Korean won edge lower

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 110.350 110.4 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3555 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 27.815 27.847 +0.12 Korean won 1157.900 1156.4 -0.13 Peso 50.390 50.42 +0.06 Rupiah 14370.000 14380 +0.07 Rupee 74.433 74.4325 0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.238 +0.07 Yuan 6.476 6.479 +0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2020 Move Japan yen 110.350 103.24 -6.44 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3209 -2.65 Taiwan dlr 27.815 28.483 +2.40 Korean won 1157.900 1086.20 -6.19 Baht 33.340 29.96 -10.14 Peso 50.390 48.01 -4.72 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.433 73.07 -1.84 Ringgit 4.235 4.0400 -4.60 Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.82 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Singapore Dollar#Emerging Markets#Currencies#Asian#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
WorldTrumann Democrat

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

BENGALURU (Aug 17): Most Asian currencies softened on Tuesday, with South Korea's won slipping to a nearly one-year low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth prospects. China, the region's largest trading partner, logged a sharp slowdown in its July retail...
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Whispers cautious tone as risk sentiment deteriorates

Asia-pacific stocks remain mixed for the second straight day. Rising coronavirus cases globally pose threats to economic recovery and growth. China offers to cooperate with Washington on Afghanistan but calls for the easing of other pressures. Asian shares mostly edge lower on Tuesday amid growth and the delta variant concerns,...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower for eighth day; won hits near 1-year low

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed lower for an eight straight session on Tuesday, as worries about slowing economic show in the country’s biggest trading partner China added to concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant. ** The won weakened, while...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes

* U.S. retail sales fall more than expected * U.S. industrial production rises * U.S. dollar up; riskier currencies lose out * Kiwi falls to three-week low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Recasts, adds new comment, adds FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Elizabeth Howcroft NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The dollar gained for a second straight session on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven demand as investors fretted about Afghanistan, China's plans to regulate the internet sector, and the Delta variant COVID-19 spread which forced some lockdowns. The overall tone in financial markets was one of caution, with shares on Wall Street in the red. Asian shares were also rattled earlier by concerns about China's move to crack down on internet companies as it lowers the boom on its powerful tech sector. A much sharper decline than expected in Tuesday's U.S. retail sales curbed gains in the dollar, but that was offset by the higher-than-forecast rise in industrial production. "The dollar is on a roll as global risks rise," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "Part of the boost stems from a trio of uncertainties related to China ...A ghanistan, and the virus continuing to multiply. Retail sales were largely dismissed as they didn't meaningfully alter the bullish outlook for spending given the strengthening job market." U.S. military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban's sudden takeover. In mid-morning New York trading, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.4% to 92.95. The euro, the biggest component in the dollar index, fell 0.4% to $1.1732. The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, tumbled to its lowest in three weeks on Tuesday after the country identified its first COVID-19 case since February, prompting the government to announce new short-term lockdown measures. The currency fell sharply in early Asian trading hours, after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said Auckland - where the case was reported - would go into lockdown for seven days, while New Zealand as a whole will have the toughest level of lockdown for three days. It was last down 1.4% at US$0.6919, after dropping to US$0.6905, the lowest since late July. The Australian dollar fell to a nine-month low after central bank meeting minutes were seen as dovish. It was last down nearly 1% at US$0.7264. The minutes showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which surprised markets by sticking to its plan to start tapering bond buying, would be prepared to take policy action, should lockdowns threaten a deeper economic setback. The safe-haven Japanese yen was down against a firm dollar, which rose 0.2% to 109.42 yen. The Swiss franc, another safe haven, was little changed to slightly lower versus the dollar, which was last at 0.9128 franc. The two currencies were boosted in recent days by weak U.S. and Chinese economic data which stoked worries that the spread of the Delta variant could slow the recovery from COVID-19. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:11AM (1411 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9720 92.6220 +0.39% 3.324% +92.9800 +92.6160 Euro/Dollar $1.1731 $1.1776 -0.38% -3.99% +$1.1785 +$1.1731 Dollar/Yen 109.5000 109.2600 +0.22% +5.97% +109.5600 +109.1200 Euro/Yen 128.44 128.64 -0.16% +1.20% +128.8700 +128.3800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9129 0.9124 +0.04% +3.18% +0.9135 +0.9100 Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3841 -0.60% +0.70% +$1.3845 +$1.3753 Dollar/Canadian 1.2613 1.2575 +0.28% -0.97% +1.2630 +1.2570 Aussie/Dollar $0.7263 $0.7337 -0.97% -5.56% +$0.7341 +$0.7265 Euro/Swiss 1.0707 1.0746 -0.36% -0.93% +1.0752 +1.0702 Euro/Sterling 0.8526 0.8503 +0.27% -4.60% +0.8536 +0.8505 NZ $0.6919 $0.7022 -1.42% -3.61% +$0.7029 +$0.6905 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8625 8.8325 +0.37% +3.24% +8.8825 +8.8280 Euro/Norway 10.3988 10.4030 -0.04% -0.65% +10.4533 +10.3832 Dollar/Sweden 8.7039 8.6530 +0.19% +6.19% +8.7043 +8.6497 Euro/Sweden 10.2099 10.1904 +0.19% +1.32% +10.2127 +10.1850 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chizu Nomiyama)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

* Colombian peso leads declines among Latam FX * Weak U.S. retail sales knocks down sentiment * Brazilian stocks tumble most among EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks weakened on Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S. retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil's Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows with iron ore miner Vale's 2% slide weighing the most. The steelmaking ingredient's prices on the Dalian exchange also fell. Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%. Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter. MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%. Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in July. Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide in lithium miner SQM. As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal, Chile's peso extended losses to a fourth straight session, affected also by a fall in copper prices. JPMorgan has turned "underweight" on Latam currencies, it said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in commodity prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia's peso slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices fell on growth worries. "In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as significantly undervalued," Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a client note. Brazil's real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru's sol inched further away from all-time lows. U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the American economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46 MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98 Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63 Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77 Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64 Chile peso 790.4 -0.51 Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92 Peru sol 4.078 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Currenciesdtnpf.com

The Canadian Dollar Breaks Lower

Global uncertainty has led to a rush to safety in the United States dollar, while a fourth consecutive lower close in crude oil has also contributed in Canadian dollar weakness. This week Statistics Canada reported Canada's wholesale sales falling for the first time in four months, while Canada's federal election has also led to a cloud of uncertainty over the future direction of the country.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, NZ holds rates steady

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares held near year-to-date lows on Wednesday as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region. The dollar stayed strong against most peers, while New Zealand’s central bank held off on a widely...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar trims recent losses after weak China data

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on Monday as disappointing economic activity data from China helped the greenback claw back some recent losses after a shocking slump in consumer sentiment on Friday weakened the U.S. unit. Against a basket of other currencies, the greenback edged higher to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss. By 0403 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 16,519.70 and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global markets turn cautious

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped in early trading on Monday, hurt by a fall in risk appetite globally, after economic data from the United States and China prompted concerns about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Retailfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-China data, Tencent send shares lower for fourth day

Bonds rise after Hichilema's victory in presidential race. * EMFX rise as dollar dented by weak U.S. consumer sentiment. (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as data showing a slowdown in. China's. economic growth, and calls for more regulation of business in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy