US Kids Are Eating More Ultra-Processed Food Than Ever Before, Startling Data Reveals
Ultra-processed foods now make up more than two-thirds of the calories consumed in the diets of young people in the US, a startling new study reveals – and researchers are warning that convenience could be taking priority over health when it comes to food choices. These types of processed foodstuffs accounted for 61 percent of total caloric intake in 1999, the analysis found, and jumped to 67 percent by 2018. That's based on surveys of 33,795 children and teenagers aged between 2 and 19. The biggest jump – from 2.2 percent to 11.2 percent of calories – came from ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 3