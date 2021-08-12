Area near South Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County reopens after gas leak

An area near South Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County has reopened after it was closed off to the public for about five hours Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Orange County Office of Emergency Management released a statement around 3 p.m. advising the public to avoid the South 105 area that's near South Mansfield Ferry Road and the City of Vidor.

Around 8 p.m., Orange County officials released an updated statement saying the gas leak has been contained and the area is no longer hazardous.

Original Orange County Office of Emergency Management announcement...

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management would like to advise everyone to avoid the area of South 105 near South Mansfield Ferry Road. The area is being shut down for an undetermined time due to a gas leak.

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management will keep everyone updated as the situation continues. Thank you for your patience at this time.

Updated announcement from the Orange County Office of Emergency Management

Gas Leak Update: The roadway on South 105 and South Ferry Road is now reopened. The gas leak has been contained and is no longer a hazard for the area. The Orange County Office of Emergency Management would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.

