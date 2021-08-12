Instagram will now let users limit interactions from non-followers

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Lizzo is one of the few artists who truly share everything with her fans and over the weekend it was not different when the “Rumors” singer took to her Instagram Live in an emotional plea for those who don’t care for her music, specifically her new song, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, to simply change the channel. Like many of us who dare to go against what society determines is beautiful or acceptable, Lizzo receives a lot of hate in the form of racism and fat-phobia and sometimes it get the best of her. Check out Lizzo’s emotional video and let me know what you think. Hit me up on social media and let me know what you think. @officialkikij.