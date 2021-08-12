Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

COVID-19 case incidences soar in Bell County

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhyVG_0bP88v1M00

Fueled by the Delta variant, COVID-19 case incidences are soaring statewide, including in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Public Health District, as of Aug. 11, there's an average of 435 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

That new total is up 400 since July 1 when the incidence rate was an average of 35 active cases per 100,000 people.

At the start of August, the incidence rate was around a 300 average.

Story continues below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KQp3_0bP88v1M00

According to the data, there are certain cities in Bell County that have higher incidence rates compared to others.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, Temple is leading the county with an average of 633 people out of a 100,000 population sample have COVID-19.

In Belton, the average is 469; 463 in Killeen and 295 in Harker Heights.

There is about 363,000 people living in Bell County, according to the 2019 census, which was used by the health department to configure its data.

Click here to see the data.

Overall, as of Aug. 10, the number of active cases for the county is 1,577. That is up from 1,264 active cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 5 when the county issued a threat level of 1, or "severe uncontrolled community transmission."

The health department said this is due to high spread, hospitalizations and severe outcomes among the unvaccinated.

“We continue to encourage Bell County residents to get vaccinated and to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19, including death.”  Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said when the threat level was upped.

According to the health district's website, this increased threat level is marked by:

  • Community outbreaks present and worsening
  • Public health (testing and contact tracing) capacity likely significant
  • Healthcare system at or near surge

COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found throughout Bell County, including the Health District’s health departments located in Temple and Killeen.  Go to www.vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 to find a location near you. Vaccines are free and available to anyone in the community 12 years and older.

Comments / 4

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Temple, TX
Bell County, TX
Coronavirus
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
Bell County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
City
Harker Heights, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Incidence#The Health Department#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
kxnet.com

As COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota, public health is seeing the effects

The North Dakota Department of Health says they’re seeing a steady number of positive COVID-19 cases rolling in. Over the last week, active positives have increased from 682 to 989 — jumping nearly 45 percent. The Department of Health says while there are other variants still out there, a majority...
Texas StateKWTX

COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Navarro County Precinct 2 Constable Raychaun Ballard passed away Saturday night after contracting COVID-19, the Navarro County Gazette reported on its Facebook page. “The staff of the Navarro County Gazette express our sincere condolences to the family and friends ... We pay respects to his service...
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 90 Percent Of People Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Westmoreland County Are Unvaccinated

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County. According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated,...
Tompkins County, NY14850.com

August 17 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 4,716 total positive cases in Tompkins County, five more than on Monday, with a total of 1,298,186 tests conducted. They also say 4,576 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, 22 new recoveries, leaving 108 active cases.
Louisiana Statebeauregarddailynews.net

Louisiana hospitals face staff shortages as COVID-19 cases soar

Felicia Croft, 34, an ICU nurse who works at the Willis Knighton Health System in Shreveport, has spent the entire pandemic working in her hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit. Unlike the first three surges, her patients are now younger and sicker. “With this, it seems like there is no rhyme...
Tuolumne, CAmymotherlode.com

3 New COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne and 3 New Deaths In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths of individuals who were recently hospitalized; a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. Public Health is reporting 96 new community cases including two new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case since Friday. There are 407 active community cases including 18 who are now hospitalized. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, noted Friday that state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

Fifth wave of COVID pandemic impacts Grays Harbor County

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Grays Harbor County. The week of Aug. 4-11, 164 new cases total were reported, raising the pandemic total to 5,091. “We are beginning to feel the effect of the incline of our fifth wave here in Grays Harbor County,” said Maranatha Hay, Grays Harbor County Public Health information officer. “New confirmed cases have been up for the past month — cases are 214% of what they were the previous month.”
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Covid Deaths Are Rising And Hospitals Are Running Out Of Beds

Covid-19 cases are rising around the lone star state of Texas. And unfortunately, the situation is rapidly getting worse. According to NBC News, "The DFW Hospital Council announced that there are no available pediatric ICU beds in North Texas. There are currently 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the trauma service area E. That is the highest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients ever treated."
Public HealthBluefield Daily Telegraph

Active COVID-19 cases soar to almost 6,000 and expected to rise higher

CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID cases in West Virginia is expected to exceed 6,000 today, with new cases and the Delta variant continuing to surge. “We have had 1,482 new positive cases since Friday,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing, adding that the daily positivity rate climbed to more than 9 percent.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Faced with surge in cases, health officials restore mask order

Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County and takes effect Thursday, Sept. 16, at 12:01 a.m.
Cameron County, TXkurv.com

Mask Mandate Issued For Schools In Cameron County-With An Option To Opt Out

Cameron County has joined Hidalgo County and a few other counties in Texas in ordering a mask mandate for public and private schools. Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, says the order requires all students from kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a face covering inside school buildings, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Texas StateKWTX

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,800

(KWTX) - The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,800 Friday as the virus claimed the lives of eight more area residents amid a spike in cases that prompted Baylor University officials to issue interim protocols that include a mask requirement. and Bell County’s judge to reissue a disaster declaration.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Dane County announces face covering order

Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County.

Comments / 4

Community Policy