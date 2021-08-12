This Angels Shohei Ohtani giveaway might be the best thing we’ve ever seen (Photo)

Ohtani (6-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers. Ohtani allowed a leadoff double in the sixth inning, which ultimately led to the only against him in the outing. After posting a 5.3 BB/9 across his first 60 innings, Ohtani has walked only one batter across his last four starts -- a span 26 frames. His improved control continued Wednesday, as 59 of his 86 pitches went for strikes and he began 17 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. Ohtani was also in Wednesday's lineup, though he went 0-for-3 at the plate.