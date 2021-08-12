This Angels Shohei Ohtani giveaway might be the best thing we’ve ever seen (Photo)
The Los Angeles Angels are giving away an awesome Shohei Ohtani t-shirt during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Angels are 7.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot in the American League entering Wednesday night. The Angels are in the midst of a battle against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are also in the Wild Card hunt. Los Angeles will look to get the win on Wednesday, and they want their fans pumped up for the game. They are ensuring that with an awesome giveaway.fansided.com
Comments / 0