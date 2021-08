The Seahawks have one of the better running backs in the NFL, but they didn’t really use Chris Carson in a manner that reflected that in 2020. After Carson ran for over 1,000 yards in the two seasons prior, Seattle held him to just 38% of its offensive snaps compared to 65% in 2019 and 43% in 2018. As a result, he managed 681 yards on 141 carries over 12 games last year. Even though he averaged a career-best 4.8 yards per attempt, his total yardage and rushing touchdowns (five) were the lowest since his rookie year in 2017.