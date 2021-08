Several members of the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H club recently participated in the Warren County 4-H Roundup. The top three placings in each class move on to the district horse show held in September. That included Treyag Selfridge and June Bug who finished second place in senior barrels horse, senior poles horse and senior cutback horse as well as Hialeah Stanton and Chance, who combined to take first in junior pony barrels, junior pony poles and junior pony cutback as well as fourth in junior pony keyhole and working ranch horse.