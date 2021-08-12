Cancel
Labor Issues

COMMENTARY: Richard Trumka and the labor movement’s nostalgia trap

By Sean Higgins
Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE U.S. LABOR movement is in the midst of an existential crisis. Its leaders know times are changing and they must do something if organized labor is to survive. But the last thing union bosses want to do is to change. And that is a problem. In 2009, Richard Trumka...

NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
ImmigrationWashington Post

How to Make Progress in the Immigration Debate

Immigration reform has not been on Washington’s agenda lately, but that may change soon: The final version of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal, released last week, is widely expected to offer a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented workers. That means the debate about immigration reform may also soon return, along with zealotry on both sides.
Immigrationafscme36.org

Council 36 Mourns the Loss of Richard Trumka

Council 36 is sad to hear about the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. Trumka has been a fierce economic and social justice advocate for decades. Throughout his career, he fought for immigration and civil rights. He was dedicated to fighting for workers’ rights and his leadership will be greatly missed.
Michigan Statedclabor.org

​Labor Legend Trumka Passes Away

The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today when AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka unexpectedly passed away. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement,” said AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner. “He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”
seiu73.org

SEIU Local 73 Statement on the Death of Richard Trumka

SEIU Local 73 President Dian Palmer issued the following statement on the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. “Richard Trumka was a champion for working families and an outspoken advocate for social and economic justice. His work on economic advocacy spanned the globe and brought together international labor support for workers struggling for justice.”
Labor Issueskrvs.org

Powerful U.S. Labor Leader Richard Trumka Dies

Richard Trumka, the longtime head of the powerful AFL-CIO and a close ally of Democratic Party leaders, has died. He was 72. Speaking before a White House event Thursday, President Biden said that Trumka died of a heart attack while on a camping trip with family. "He wasn't just a...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Labor IssuesPosted by
TIME

Richard Trumka Has Died. Few Could Match His Clout in Labor Politics

From his seventh-floor office, Richard Trumka could look out the window and down at the White House just across Lafayette Park. The AFL-CIO chief often made the quick walk across the manicured square and up to the iron security gate on Pennsylvania Avenue. Most of the Secret Service officers there knew him, and Trumka certainly knew his way past them and up the driveway to the West Wing.
ObituariesPosted by
NRDC

Thoughts on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Yesterday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka suddenly passed away. A titan of the labor movement, he will be missed by so, so many. Our thoughts are with our friends in the labor movement during this time of loss. I did not know him personally, but anyone who works on policy in...
Politicspa.gov

Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Today, Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the Trumka family. Our commonwealth and our nation have lost a good man and a great leader, and we grieve his loss with you. “Rich came from a...
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Reaction to Richard Trumka's death

The sudden death of Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO and a southwestern Pennsylvania native, drew reaction from across the region and the country on Thursday. “From the commercial airways 30,000 feet in the air to the deepest mine shafts 10,000 feet below ground, there is no part of our world that was not touched by his grace and commitment to what he believed was right. ... My colleagues and I will be forever grateful for the ways he pushed us to think bigger and do better, for his wise counsel, and for the more just society he leaves us with today.”
POTUSWashington Times

AFL-CIO's Richard Trumka dies at 72, was key ally of Biden White House

Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO labor federation and a close ally of President Biden, died Thursday at age 72. Mr. Trumka rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to lead the labor organization’s 12.5 million members for more than a decade. Those close to him said he was with family members when he suffered a heart attack while celebrating his grandson’s birthday.
Labor Issuescitywatchla.com

Richard Trumka, The Untimely Tragic Death of Labor's Best Friend

I had only been president of the Writers Guild of America, East, an AFL-CIO union, for a short time, and he was then the labor federation’s secretary-treasurer. We and the Writers Guild West were still in the throes of an historic, nerve-wracking but ultimately successful 100-day strike against the Hollywood film and TV conglomerates and I had traveled to Washington, D.C. with our executive director to see Trumka about an issue involving a conflict with another union. He had arranged for a mediation and the problem quickly was handled in a spirit of conciliation and with efficiency and tact. It was impressive.
Brookwood, ALalreporter.com

Opinion | Richard Trumka’s last speech

On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 4, thousands of mine workers, union and allies alike, came from as far as Pennsylvania to Brookwood, Alabama in support of the ongoing coal miner strike against Warrior Met Coal, Inc. It was one of the largest rallies in Alabama labor history and one of my proudest days as president of the Alabama AFL-CIO, the state’s largest labor union federation.
ImmigrationRegister-Guard

Guest View: A more democratic America starts with citizenship

If negotiations in Congress open a path to citizenship this year for the roughly 10.2 million undocumented immigrants in America, the U.S. economy will grow by as much as $1.7 trillion over 10 years, according to a joint study conducted by the Center for American Progress and the University of California, Davis's Global Migration Center.
SocietyAspen Daily News

Celebrate American labor movement

Labor Day is almost upon us, with parties and parades. This year, we celebrate the proud history of our American labor movement. Mother Jones advised, “Mourn the dead — and fight like hell for the living!”. We at the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly intend to do both. We...
Labor IssuesPOLITICO

AFL-CIO prepares to replace Trumka

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

