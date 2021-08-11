Cancel
Martha MacCallum On School Systems Reducing Standards: “Soft bigotry of low expectations”

Fox News
Cover picture for the articleOregon Gov. Kate Brown privately signed a bill last month ending the requirement for high school students to prove proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic before graduation. The bill, which suspends the proficiency requirements for students for three years, has attracted controversy for at least temporarily suspending academic standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Backers argued the existing proficiency levels for math and reading presented an unfair challenge for students who do not test well.

