Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kat Timpf On Cuomo: ” He Made It Hell To Live Here”

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always fun when our friend Kat Timpf stops by the Guy Benson Show. The Fox News Contributor & Co-Host of Gutfeld! weighed in on Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning, CNN’s ‘odd conflict of rules’ & just how quickly should one plan their revenge when they feel they were wronged? You will be surprised by her answer…we were!

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 7

Fox News

Fox News

519K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The Guy Benson Show#Cnn#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Joe Concha blasts CNN 'boys club' and Chris Cuomo's 'dishonest hubris'

Chris Cuomo took a moment to address the scandal surrounding his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his first appearance back on CNN since the governor announced his resignation. In an interview on "The Faulkner Focus," Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out the liberal primetime host for his "dishonest hubris" in explaining why he won't cover the governor's scandal despite hosting him as a guest throughout the pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo will face an "uncomfortable spotlight" when he returns to CNN from vacation on Monday

"Fresh off celebrating his 51st birthday, Chris Cuomo is scheduled to return from a week-long vacation and host his prime-time CNN show on Monday night, just as he has for the past three years," says Jeremy Barr. "But Cuomo’s world has changed since he went on vacation. His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The younger Cuomo — who interviewed his brother six times last year and called him “the best politician in the country” — has since been instructed by CNN not to discuss what may be the biggest political scandal in the country now. Chris Cuomo’s critics wonder whether his relationship with his brother has undermined his objectivity as a journalist in a way that will color the perception of him going forward. Cuomo is a garrulous and lively host, with energy running over, but part of his TV appeal has always been rooted in his membership in a political dynasty — like the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who recently stepped down as co-host of The View. He is not only the brother of a New York governor, but the son of one, too — Mario Cuomo, who died several years ago...But the Cuomo family legacy, once etched proudly into the history of the Democratic Party, is now tainted."
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo says "I never misled anyone" as he admits urging brother Andrew Cuomo to resign

The CNN host, who was on vacation last week when his older brother announced his resignation as New York's governor, waited until the end of his show Monday to confirm that he did advise his brother to resign, as had been reported. Calling his comments the "final word on it," Chris Cuomo told viewers: "I said point-blank, I can’t be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother.” Chris Cuomo described himself “not an adviser” but a “brother,” admitting that he had continued to offer advice to his brother, even confirming reports that he advised his brother to call it quits. “And yes, while it was something I never ever imagined having to do, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came,” Cuomo said. The CNN host then turned to his critics, saying: “I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN’s coverage of my family.” He concluded by saying: “As I’ve said, we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to. Tonight, I simply wanted to address something that, given what’s happened, I just felt it needed to be said. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so.”
PoliticsNBC News

Gov. Cuomo may be exiting, but ethical concerns still swirl around Chris Cuomo, CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation this week upended the political career of a Democratic scion who once towered over the state. But the scrutiny on his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, continues to rivet people in the overlapping worlds of media and politics, raising questions about ethical considerations inside the cable network and the public reputation of one of the key brands in American television.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
EntertainmentPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happened to CNN's Cuomo Prime Time? Chris Cuomo Is MIA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation has impacted other people, most notably his brother who is a CNN anchor. As information started to surface in 2020, some of the attention turned to Chris Cuomo to see how a monumental story involving his brother would play out on the prime-time airwaves of the largest cable news network.
PoliticsFox News

Media turns on former hero Andrew Cuomo: 'MSNBC actually seems irritated'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, effective in two weeks, appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the hero worship he had previously enjoyed from the mainstream media. Facing possible impeachment over his sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo announced he was stepping down Tuesday. With that, the governor...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Where Cuomo goes from here

‘PART ALPHA, PART CREEPY UNCLE’ — New York Democrats responded to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempt to wave away Attorney General Tish James’ damning report today with a plan to move forward with impeachment. If you didn’t get to all 168 pages, here are some highlights. The report says Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law. President Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign.

Comments / 7

Community Policy