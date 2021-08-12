Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southern Kane and Du Page counties until 9:45 PM CDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 857 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or 9 miles west of Batavia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Bartlett, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills, Oak Brook and Westmont. Including the following interstates... I-55 near mile marker 273. I-88 between mile markers 102 and 136. I-290 between mile markers 5 and 10. I-355 between mile markers 15 and 30.