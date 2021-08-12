Cancel
Goshen, IN

POLICE NEWS: One injured in crash near Milddlebury

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 6 days ago
An Ohio man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Middlebury on Tuesday.

An SUV driven by Preston Baliga, Chardon, Ohio, rear-ended an SUV driven by Sarah Payton, Edwardsburg, Michigan, while Payton was stopped on U.S. 20, waiting to make a left turn, near C.R. 35 around 4:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Baliga was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for several injuries, police said. He was also cited for speeding.

Payton did not report any injuries.

A car driven by Alyssa Bosse, Granger, left the side of C.R. 10 and struck a tree west of Bristol around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Elkhart County police said Bosse had tried to avoid branches in the roadway when she crashed.

Bosse was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Goshen police stopped a vehicle that had been stolen out of Elkhart at First and Pike streets around 5:25 p.m. Monday. During the stop, police said about 85 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs were found in the vehicle. An investigation was then launched, police said in a report.

Ioannis Koulianos, 41, Hobart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Goshen police responded to a crash at South Main and Monroe streets around 3:55 p.m. One of the vehicles involved left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.

• Jeremiah Sims, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by a person around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

• Jarred Dillon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was damaged while it was parked at a home, 302 S. Seventh St., around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

• Amanda Houghton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her SUV was damaged while it was parked at her home, 111 Winchester Trail, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Elkhart County police investigated circumstances of a vehicle fire that was reported at 10330 C.R. 2 in Middlebury on Aug. 4. In a report Wednesday, police said the vehicle that was set on fire had been stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 16-year-old boy at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Former Middlebury church destroyed by fire

MIDDLEBURY — On Monday night a historic Middlebury church building burned to the ground, leaving the building in a pile of bricks and burned remains. At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Middlebury Fire Department was dispatched to a large structure fire at 110 Brown St. The property was last known as Faith Baptist Church, but was sold to a private party when the congregation moved locations.

