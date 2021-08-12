POLICE NEWS: One injured in crash near Milddlebury

An Ohio man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Middlebury on Tuesday.

An SUV driven by Preston Baliga, Chardon, Ohio, rear-ended an SUV driven by Sarah Payton, Edwardsburg, Michigan, while Payton was stopped on U.S. 20, waiting to make a left turn, near C.R. 35 around 4:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Baliga was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for several injuries, police said. He was also cited for speeding.

Payton did not report any injuries.

CRASH

A car driven by Alyssa Bosse, Granger, left the side of C.R. 10 and struck a tree west of Bristol around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Elkhart County police said Bosse had tried to avoid branches in the roadway when she crashed.

Bosse was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries, police said.

NARCOTICS

Goshen police stopped a vehicle that had been stolen out of Elkhart at First and Pike streets around 5:25 p.m. Monday. During the stop, police said about 85 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs were found in the vehicle. An investigation was then launched, police said in a report.

ARREST

Ioannis Koulianos, 41, Hobart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Goshen police responded to a crash at South Main and Monroe streets around 3:55 p.m. One of the vehicles involved left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Jeremiah Sims, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by a person around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

• Jarred Dillon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was damaged while it was parked at a home, 302 S. Seventh St., around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

• Amanda Houghton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her SUV was damaged while it was parked at her home, 111 Winchester Trail, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and early Tuesday morning.

VEHICLE ARSON

Elkhart County police investigated circumstances of a vehicle fire that was reported at 10330 C.R. 2 in Middlebury on Aug. 4. In a report Wednesday, police said the vehicle that was set on fire had been stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 16-year-old boy at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.