FEMA releases statement on successful alert test

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tested an alert system on Aug. 10, 2021 and announced Aug. 11, 2021 that the test was successful.

“We successfully tested the system. Many emergency officials and people who opted into today’s WEA test successfully received the test alert. Individuals who did not opt in correctly may not have received a test message. The EAS test was also successful” according to one FEMA spokesperson.

