Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FEMA releases statement on successful alert test

By Bronson Christian
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZDI8_0bP87O9g00

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tested an alert system on Aug. 10, 2021 and announced Aug. 11, 2021 that the test was successful.

“We successfully tested the system. Many emergency officials and people who opted into today’s WEA test successfully received the test alert. Individuals who did not opt in correctly may not have received a test message. The EAS test was also successful” according to one FEMA spokesperson.

RELATED: FEMA test alert scheduled for Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eas#Wea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Politicsnewyorkupstate.com

FEMA emergency alert test today: Time, what to expect, how to get message on your phone

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today, sending messages to radios, televisions and, for some, cell phones. The emergency alert system, or EAS, test will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. It will include messages sent to radios and televisions as well as Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEA, for those who have opted in on their cell phones.
Politicscapecoddaily.com

National Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert to be tested between 2:20 and 2:50 PM today

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert will be tested tomorrow afternoon. At 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 11, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in partnership with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert. The purpose […] The post National Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert to be tested between 2:20 and 2:50 PM today appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WeatherTechCrunch

FEMA will buzz phones, TVs and radios to test the national emergency alert system

Mark your calendars. This Wednesday will be the first nationwide test of the U.S. emergency alert system since the pandemic. The test will run both the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which broadcasts an emergency tone and message on televisions and radios, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), a newer system that sends emergency notifications to smartphones. It will be the second nationwide test of the WEA after its debut in 2018, and the first test for those who have chosen to opt-in to tests.
Technologynewscentermaine.com

No, the FEMA emergency alert test did not fail

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held their sixth ever nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and second ever nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Aug. 11. FEMA sent out a reminder of the upcoming test a few hours...
PoliticsPosted by
Asbury Park Press

FEMA to conduct test Wednesday afternoon of national alert system

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a test Wednesday afternoon of its national alert system. The test will occur at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and will involve an interruption of TV and radio broadcasts for the test. The radio and TV alert will be about one minute long and will indicate that the message is a test of the nation's emergency broadcast system.
FEMAkiss951.com

FEMA is Conducting Nationwide Alert Test Today at 2PM

Locals check your phones! Don’t be alarmed if you get an emergency alert on your phone this afternoon…because it’s only a test. FEMA will be conducting a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today, sending messages to radio, TV, and cell phones. That means your phone might receive a message reading “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The test is scheduled to be conducted at 2:20 pm EST.
PoliticsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

You may get a FEMA alert today. It’s only a test.

You may hear or see a Federal Emergency Management Agency alert this afternoon. Relax. It’s only a test. FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission have planned a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for emergencies and disasters. The tests will start at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Cell Phonesfox26houston.com

FEMA Emergency Alert Test: Here's what we know about the nationwide alert

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Don't be caught off guard Wednesday if you get an emergency alert on your television, radio or cell phone. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test at 2:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 11.
Cell PhonesMacworld

PSA: FEMA will send an Emergency Alert Test to your iPhone today

FEMA and the FCC have announced that they will be sending a nationwide test of the emergency alert system today between 2:20 pm and 2:50 pm EDT. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission occasionally send out messages to test the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts capabilities. The backup date is Wednesday, August 25, should something go awry with the delivery. The test messages are pushed to all phones that have opted in to receive the alert.
WeatherDesign Taxi

Here’s Why You Received A Nationwide Alert From FEMA

If you received an emergency alert on your smartphone, don’t fret. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was just running a nationwide test for the first time since COVID-19 hit. The agency tested two systems: the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which broadcasts a message on televisions and radios; and the...
PoliticsSedona Red Rock News

FEMA conducts annual emergency alert system test Aug. 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts on Aug. 11, 2021. Both tests will begin at 11:20 a.m. Arizona time. Test messages will be sent to televisions, radios and select...
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

FEMA to Test Public Alert and Warning Systems Aug. 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the nation's public alert and warning systems at 1:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) Aug. 11, according to FEMA's press release. The test will evaluate the Emergency Alert System (EAS) operations to...
Cell Phonesmocoshow.com

FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for August 11th

FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for August 11th. Test messages will be sent to TVs and radios, along with select cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages. FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System...
Cell Phonesnewtoncountytimes.com

FEMA, FCC testing public alert Infrastructures today

WASHINGTON -- FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the nation’s public alert and warning systems at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. FEMA regularly tests the public alert and warning systems to assess the operational readiness of the supporting infrastructure. The tests also help identify any needed technological and administrative improvements to the systems.
PoliticsWHNT-TV

What’s that sound? Nationwide test alert scheduled for Aug. 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is planning for a nationwide test of its emergency alert system (EAS) and wants to make sure everyone is aware before the sirens sound. The test will include both the EAS systems (on radio and TV) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell...
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Opt-in to FEMA cellphone alert test, Alabama EMA urges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “This is a test of the national emergency alert system.” That’s how the message will begin on television and radio stations on Aug. 11 at 1:20 p.m. CST. Many people will receive text message tests to their cellphones, too. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is partnering...
Technologykrcgtv.com

FCC releases instructions on how to get Wireless Emergency Alerts

The National Weather Service and the Federal Communication Commission sent a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on Wednesday. Many people said they did not get the test. The FCC released instructions on how to opt into the alerts. WEAtest Opt-In Instructions by KRCG 13 on Scribd. Officials say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy