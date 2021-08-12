Cancel
Hawkeye Gets Countdown Clock Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleMarvel's What If...? is finally here and that means that Hawkeye isn't far behind. The Jeremy Renner-starring series will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24th and now fans can keep track of just how many days between now and that debut they have let to wait. Hawkeye now has its own countdown clock on Marvel.com.

