Hawkeye Gets Countdown Clock Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

After nearly a year of delays, the last couple of months have seen some long-awaited movies finally hitting theatres, but many of those films are also being released on streaming services. This has resulted in mixed reactions from both moviegoers and filmmakers alike. The release of Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Scarlett Johansson, who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Back when it was announced that The Suicide Squad would be released on HBO Max, there were rumors that director James Gunn was unhappy with the decision. However, there are some creatives who are reacting differently to their movies' streaming releases. In fact, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this week to say that it was "important" for Jungle Cruise to be released on Disney+ Premier Access.