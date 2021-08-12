Cancel
Football

CBS releases bowl projections for 2021 season, including 9 B1G teams

By Spenser Davis
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has released their preseason bowl projections for the 2021 campaign. Their projections, which come from college football expert Jerry Palm, include nine teams from the Big Ten. Here’s the list of Big Ten teams projected to feature in bowl games according to CBS:. QuickLane Bowl: Nebraska vs. Toledo. Guaranteed...

NFLsaturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G stars reportedly waived by New Orleans Saints

The start of the week has brought a flurry of NFL moves with it as teams begin to make cuts during the preseason. Teams have until 4 pm EST time on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. After that, teams will have a week before cutting rosters to 80 players on Aug. 24.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
Colorado Statesaturdaytradition.com

Colorado starting QB suffers 'significant injury' during scrimmage

Colorado starting quarterback JT Shrout is expected to miss a significant amount of time after suffering a serious injury during fall camp. That will obviously impact Minnesota’s nonconference matchup with the Buffs, which is set for Sept. 18. Shrout is a Tennessee transfer who arrived on campus earlier this offseason....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 College Football Bowl Projections

The college football season is coming up and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2021 college football bowl projections. December 17Bahamas BowlOhio BobcatsMarshall Thundering Herd. December 17Cure BowlBYU CougarsFlorida Atlantic Owls. December 18Roofclaim.com Boca Raton BowlLiberty FlamesWestern Kentucky Hilltoppers. December 18Cricket Celebration Bowl (FCS)South...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides injury update on Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

The Buckeyes had some good news out of camp today as one of their cornerbacks is back from injury last week. Sevyn Banks is back practicing with the Buckeyes after he had “tweaked something” in practice the week prior. Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs was pleased to have all of his cornerbacks healthy and practicing for the first in fall camp.
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Michigan State drops awesome hype video from first scrimmage

The season is getting closer. Michigan State is ready to get it started. Over the weekend, the Spartans hosted a scrimmage in an attempt to simulate that season-opening contest against Northwestern. The hype video shared by the program on Sunday was pretty awesome, too. Even though it was just a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports provides latest Top 25 for upcoming college basketball season

We’re less than 100 days from the start of the college basketball season. Yes, that’s still a lot of time, but it’s certainly coming up quickly. As the summer dwindles down and we approach fall, CBS Sports recently released its Top 25 rankings for the upcoming year. The network does things just a tad bit differently, going with a Top 25-and-1.

